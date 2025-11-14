FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Chhavi Mittal pens emotional tribute after her father's death: 'He always fully supported me, he will always be...'

Remembering her late father, Chhavi Mittal wrote, "To the world he was a gold medallist, an industrialist.. but to me he was the man who always had all the answers and who never ever said No to me."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 07:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Chhavi Mittal pens emotional tribute after her father's death: 'He always fully supported me, he will always be...'
Chhavi Mittal with her dad
Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal on November 14 announced the news of her father's demise. Taking to her social media account, Chhavi penned an emotional note for her father. Sharing a couple of pictures with her dad, she wrote, "I always introduced him proudly as a 'genius.' A scientist who quit his job to set up a business of his own, inventing several electronic things in the process, setting up a base for the 3 of us kids."

"To the world he was a gold medallist, an industrialist.. but to me he was the man who always had all the answers and who never ever said No to me. Whether it was me deciding what my career stream was going to be, or my decision to move to Mumbai, or my choice of groom.. he always fully supported me. I get my intelligence, my characteristics and even my features from him. To the world he may wear many hats, but to me.. he will always be my papa. I'll miss you forever. RIP", she concluded.

It was only a day before on November 13 when Chhavi, who defeated cancer in 2023, took to her Instagram to share an update that made her fans worried. She shared a video detailing the experience she had while she recently underwent her breast MRI scan  to rule out the possibility of cancer relapse. At the end of the clip, she told that her results were normal and she would now have to undertake these scans next year.

Captioning her post, Chhavi wrote, "Whats gonna happen’s gonna happen so u gotta do what u gotta do! Happy...No wait...THRILLED to share that my scan was 100% normal and what we were seeing were some pre-menstrual hormonal disturbances which gave us a scare of another biopsy. Frankly, I was terrified..but I do am an abso-fuck!n-lute FIRM believer of the FACT that only GOOD can happen with me and God has a hand above my head. That’s why I’m protected. So thank you to each one of you who prayed for me and made my belief stronger."

READ | Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection

READ | Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection
