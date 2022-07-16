Search icon
Chhavi Mittal gives befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for making breasts visible in photos

Chhavi Mittal penned a lengthy note saying how judgements are made on the pictures she posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Chhavi Mittal gives befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for making breasts visible in photos
Credit: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal hit back at netizens who criticised her for making her breasts visible in pictures, especially after the surgery. Taking to Instagram, Chhavi penned a lengthy note saying how judgements are made on the pictures she posts.

"Here are 2 pictures which I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both pictures, I'm wearing the exact same clothes. In both pictures, my breasts are a tad bit visible. In fact, in the first one, I've taken my T-shirt off," she wrote

"While the cancer announcement post may have more of my breasts on display, emotional as I was (am) about cancer, trying to fight the fear of what lay ahead.. whether I`ll ever be the same again, or will I lead a life of compromise... it incited a lot of love and applaud from netizens, with no mention (and rightly so) of the cleavage," she continued to explain. Chhavi also said that she will continue to share her victory without being bothered. She said that while her pictures made her look courageous to others, the next picture attracted negativity.

"The second picture invited hate comments saying "Sab kuch share nahi karna chahiye (You should not share everything)", "This is not dignified", "Don`t know what she`s trying to be" etc...Let me tell you, dear women,... Firstly, this is double standards."

"Secondly, the association that I have with my breasts is beyond explanation. I have fought a very hard battle to save them.. to keep them strong.. to make sure they function the way they should and to ensure that they`re cancer free forever. While the forever struggle will last forever, I will continue to document my victories like I always have unabashedly. If anything, I`m so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength it has shown me. Because of what it allows me to do. And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they`ve endured and it`s no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way. But for the ones who can only hear sob stories and underdog stories, let me remind you... this page is not for the faint-hearted," she concluded.

Chhavi was diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer earlier this year.

