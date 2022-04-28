Chhavi Mittal gets pampered by friends with hairdo post breast cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal

It's been 3 days since television actress Chhavi Mittal has undergone breast surgery, and the actress is on the road to recovery. Mittal is been hailed for being strong, cheerful and bubbly throughout her battle. Her positive mental attitude is aspiring to many of her fans.

Chhavi is making sure to share an update from the hospital daily. At first she shared an update about her health, and assreted that she is taking one step at a time. She posted a photo from her Hospital room, enjoying the view from her window, and said, "Looking at the bright day that lies ahead… doc said the pain will substantially reduce today being the 3rd day. My mobility is a bit better.. I’m walking and I think I’ll try combing my hair today. Looking forward to that! Rn I’m concentrating on recovering from the surgery and not even asking the doc the next steps for the treatment… one step at a time. One day at a time. Meanwhile, when someone walks into my room, they’re greeted with pop music! It just keeps the room as positive as me!"

Although Chhavi has been determined about combing her hair, her friends didn't allow him to take any physical strain, and they pampered her by giving her a hairdo.

In the latest reel posted a video where Chhavi is enjoying the special treatment by her friends, and said, "So much pampering omg! You guys are spoiling me no end and I’ll expect this even when my hand is working again! Ok????"

On Tuesday, TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle to inform fans and friends that she is "cancer-free". She underwent surgery on Monday.

And now, a day after having gone under the knife, Chhavi took to her Instagram account yet again to thank her well-wishers for their love and support. She also mentioned that even though no amount of pain killer is helping her forget the pain she's been going through, she's being positive and looking at the days ahead when she'll be free of the excruciating pain from the surgery.