Chhavi Mittal flaunts her breast cancer surgery scar in backless dress, netizens call her 'powerhouse'

Famous television actress and YouTube content creator Chhavi Mittal underwent breast cancer surgery in the month of April and has been sharing updates about her health with her encouraging posts on social media regularly. On Monday, June 13, Chhavi took to her Instagram account and penned a powerful note flaunting her cancer surgery scar in a beautiful backless dress.

Sharing photos in a yellow dress, Chhavi wrote, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!"

She continued her post, "But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!"

She even added what these scars remind her of as she added, "They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor".

Netizens took to the comments section and lauded the actress for being a 'powerhouse' and 'inspiration' with comments such as, "Three cheers to you my friend...For the sheer strength... And for being such an Inspiration to tons out there like me... So proud of u" and "What an inspiration ! I smile with my wet eyes as and when I read your post".



"You know one thing you are a powerhouse. It does not mean sexy and also it does not mean attractive but rather a powerhouse from where people get mental toughness and encouragement to survive even in the most difficult and toughest time in their respective life. Bravo", wrote another Instagram user.

For the unversed, the husband-wife couple of Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal are the co-founders of the digital content platform Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).