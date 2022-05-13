Chhavi Mittal flaunts her breast cancer surgery scar as she hits the gym

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Chhavi Mittal has returned to the gym after being discharged from the hospital following her breast cancer surgery. On Thursday, the TV star gave fans a sneak peek at her first gym session.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote “I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I! What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you?”



Chhavi is making sure to share an update from the hospital daily. At first, she shared an update about her health and asserted that she is taking one step at a time.



She posted a photo from her Hospital room, enjoying the view from her window, and said, "Looking at the bright day that lies ahead… doc said the pain will substantially reduce today being the 3rd day. My mobility is a bit better.. I’m walking and I think I’ll try combing my hair today. Looking forward to that! Rn I’m concentrating on recovering from the surgery and not even asking the doc the next steps for the treatment… one step at a time. One day at a time. Meanwhile, when someone walks into my room, they’re greeted with pop music! It just keeps the room as positive as me!"



A few days ago, Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle to inform fans and friends that she is cancer-free/