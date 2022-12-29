Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in white bikini, photos go viral

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal recently posted updated images of her scar. She had surgery earlier this month after receiving a cancer diagnosis. She wrote a note before the new year, reflecting on her experiences in 2022.

Chhavi smiled for the cameras as she posed at the beach. She had on a white bathing suit. She has a surgical scar on the right side of her back.

She captioned her post as, “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor”

A few days ago, The Bandini star has shared a prolonged post advising people not to look at the patients with a sympathetic gaze.

Chhavi shared a photo of herself, and wrote, "Today my heart beats fast as I complete 3 months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made, and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain. But mostly proud of the various things I’ve learnt about cancer first-hand, and through the experience of my other fellow cancer brothers and sisters. Some of those facts are that a lot of times it’s curable, the treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits! And most importantly, your disease may not be in your control, but you can definitely control how the recovery pans out."

Mittal further stated how people indirectly demotivate patients, "I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation.. and I want to say, that I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many caregivers use words like 'bechara' for cancer patients! Please don’t do that! They’re far from becharas, and are in fact strength personified!"