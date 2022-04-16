Chhavi Mittal fights breast cancer with bravery, Arjun Bijlani, Shardul Pandit, others call her 'fighter'

Chhavi Mittal

Bandini, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann actress and content creator Chhavi Mittal have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Even after being diagnosed the charming Mittal didn't let her spirit down. In fact, she's fighting the disease with her best foot forward. Chhavi broke this news on her Instagram with an appreciation post. The actress confirmed the news, and said, "I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different." Mittal further said, "A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference."

Here's Chhavi's post

Then, the actress shared a reel, where the video is been played in reverse, and we can see Mittal enjoying her family time with her little munchkins. Chhavi posted this video, and said, "My first reaction to being diagnosed was… ok…. This is a problem.. let’s find the solution.

Here's Chhavi's reel

Mittal further added, "I did some research, spoke to Breast cancer survivors, multiple breast cancer specialists, plastic surgeons, other doctors etc and weighed my options. Zeroed in on the surgeon who’s as positive as me and decided a course of action. For all my fellow BC warriors, it’s unfortunate. It is already a physical struggle, don’t let it be a defeated emotional battle too."

Many of her co-artist send her love and showered support on her post. Arjun Bijlani said, "Once a fighter always a fighter. May God give u and ur family all the strength you need.." Karan V Grover added, "personification of strength. With u each step and all the way, anything u need." Meghna Naidu commented, "Lots of positive energy and healing vibes coming your way... You are a fighter and always will be @chhavihussein." Shardul Pandit also added, "@chhavihussein you strong strong strong girl I know you will come out victorious and while you do know you are loved and supported at every step."