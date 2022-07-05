Chhavi Mittal bashes troll accusing her of gaining sympathy post breast cancer surgery, says 'you can't even imagine...'

Chhavi Mittal/Instagram

Chhavi Mittal, a popular television actress and YouTube content creator, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and she underwent surgery for the same later that month. Since then, the Ek Chutki Aasman actress has been sharing motivational posts on cancer awareness on her Instagram handle.

On Monday, July 4, when she shared a small clip revealing her first reaction when she came to know about her breast cancer, a social media troll commented on her video and wrote, "Ohh ur (you are) again here to gain some sympathy and PR (tears of joy emoji)", Chhavi noticed it and specially wrote another post criticising the social media user.

"This comment was there on my post yesterday where I talked about how I braced the cancer news, sitting amongst lots of other beautiful comments. Supriya, I didn’t choose cancer, it chose me. The emotional trauma that a cancer survivor goes through cannot be expressed in words or gestures. Even the ones closest to them cannot fathom it", wrote Chhavi.

The actress continued, "And you can’t even imagine the courage it takes me to speak about it on a public forum. Although the courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is also pretty commendable. And just like you cannot imagine my thoughts behind doing this, even I can’t imagine the amount of trauma you must have gone through in your life to feel feelings of this extent of negativity. Just like I share everything else on social media, I will share my prayer for you here too. May you get peace within."



For the unversed, the husband-wife couple of Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal are the co-founders of the digital content platform Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).