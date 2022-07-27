Charu Asopa wins the internet for 'showing courage' in daughter Ziana's illness, netizens say 'huge respect...'

Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa has won the support of netizens. Several people have showered support to the actress over her troubled marriage with Sen through social media. Recently, Charu posted a vlog in which she opened up about their daughter Ziana suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease.

In her vlog, Asopa narrated her struggle in understanding Ziana's concern, and she was petrified by the fact that Ziana was constantly crying. However, she managed to take her to the doctor, and look after her like a doting mother. Charu stated that she had to manage that critical situation all alone, and that won over the netizens.

Watch the video here

Soon after the video, several users supported the actress and were lauded her for being a strong woman. A user asserted, "Felt every word of yours! Your voice was choking with pain! You are a woman and now a mother, this is enough for you to fight the world!! Passing on more strength to you." Another user added, "It's not just about new moms, it's about every mom.every mom has to be strong. at different stages of life there are different challenges." A netizen added, "Don't panic Charu. A woman becomes stronger when she becomes a mother. B strong. Forgive n Forget the past. Stay happily with Rajeev n Ziana. Lots of love from Coorg." Another netizen added, "At such a young age she has so much of maturity, huge respect for you charu...the line that you said that "dont panick when ur are in a difficult situation just stay calm take few deep breaths and you automatically start finding solutions" very true and worth following."

One of the users blasted Rajeev and added, "As a husband, as a father, he is not doing right, he needs to be there when his only little daughter is unwell as a father he is not doing anything for his daughter when u bring a child into this world it is the responsibility of both parents to take care, nurture & bring them up. It’s not just the mum”s responsibility. Very proud of charu, she is an excellent amazing mother, hats off to her God bless both. More power to charu." For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev are reportedly ending their marriage.