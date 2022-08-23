Bigg Boss 16: Charu Asopa says 'don’t have problem' doing show with Rajeev Sen amid divorce reports

Credit: File photo

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa have been approached for Big Boss 16. The estranged couple has confirmed that the maker of the controversial show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has approached them to become participants in season 16.

For the unversed, Rajeev and Charu have been making headlines due to their troubled marriage. Charu, who got married to Rajeev in 2019 and is blessed with a baby girl, recently confirmed that she has filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Charu stated that she has no problem in participating with Rajeev.

While speaking to ETimes, she said, “Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work.

Rajeev stated, “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu. I don’t know myself. I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer.”

Recently, Charu opened up on how her decision of separating from her estranged husband Rajeev Sen met with negative reception, and how it took a toll on her health. Charu stated that while they're getting separated, Rajeev and Ziana aren't. She further added why she isn't reconsidering her decision of separation, "Agar main koi decision le rahi hoon, toh koi reason hai. Bahut saari cheezein hui... uske baat decision liya." Charu added that she had a fairytale wedding, but things didn't work out. "Meri fairytale wedding thi... main bahut khush thi.. but things didn't work out, and we decided to part ways."