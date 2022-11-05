Charu Asopa reveals estranged husband Rajeev Sen accused her of having affair with driver

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen/File photo

It was on September 1 when Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen penned a lengthy note on their Instagram accounts stating that they want to give their troubled marriage another chance for their daughter Ziana and it wasn't even two months when the two decided to part ways again after Sushmita Sen's brother accused the television actress of having an affair with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra.

And now, Charu has revealed that Rajeev even alleged that she is having an affair with her driver. In a recent interview, the actress, who has also appeared in other popular television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, shared that Rajeev doubts her on illogical things.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Charu Asopa said, "Woh bina baat pe mujh pe shak kar rahe hain, main kahin pe bhi jaati hun, koi ghar pe aaya, usne bol diya 'Hi, how are you?' aur uska maine jawaab de diya toh tab bol diya, driver ke saath chakkar chal raha hai mera matkab betuki baatein (He doubts me without any proof, wherever I go, even if someone comes to our home and says 'Hi, How are you?' and I reply to him then also he doubted me, he even alleged that I am having an affair with my driver, such illogical things)."



READ | Karan Mehra hits back at Rajeev Sen after he accuses him of having affair with estranged wife Charu Asopa

Charu also disclosed that she booked a marriage counselling session for her and Rajeev and even her mother-in-law Subhra Sen knew about it, but Rajeev backed off at the last moment and hence, she had to go alone for the same, adding that there is no point of going to such a session when your partner is not co-operative with you.