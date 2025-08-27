Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner, shares emotional video of daughter Ziaana: Watch

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging and their divorce was also a lot bitter. Rajeev who stays in Mumbai, had been missing his daughter and seems to have decided to go and meet her at Bikaner.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner, shares emotional video of daughter Ziaana: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Actress turned businesswoman, Charu Asopa is a single parent to her toddler daughter, Ziaana. The actress after separation from her husband Rajeev Sen, shifted from Mumbai back to her hometown in Bikaner.

Both Charu and Rajeev have had a series of mudslinging and their divorce was also a lot bitter. Rajeev who stays in Mumbai, had been missing his daughter and seems to have decided to go and meet her at Bikaner. Rajeev shared a very emotional video on his social media account, of the father-daughter reunion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Little Ziaana who met her father after many months in person, can be seen hugging him tightly. Rajeev’s mother also seems to have accompanied him to meet her granddaughter. To everybody's surprise, Charu was seen smiling ear to ear and was recording the happy reunion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev, after dating for a few months, got married in 2019. But the relationship started to develop cracks, few months into their marriage. Rajeev Sen is the younger brother of superstar Sushmita Sen.

While Rajeev and Charu as partners never found any compatibility in each other, but as parents, both of them are hands-on, especially when it comes to the welfare of the daughter. Just a few months ago, Charu purchased a bungalow in Bikaner and has turned into a full time business woman. She runs a textile and beauty business that is flourishing.

In the latest vlog, Charu shared how she warmly welcomed her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen and his mother to her new home in Bikaner. The family has apparently reunited for Ganpati celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Charu left Mumbai because it was getting extremely costly and very expensive for her to survive as a single parent with a young daughter. With hardly any concrete projects in hand Charu was finding it extremely difficult for survival in the expensive city. While Charu maintenance a distance from Rajeev she is extremely open to him visiting his daughter at any given point of time.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

