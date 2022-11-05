Charu Asopa reacts after estranged husband Rajeev Sen accuses her of having affair with Karan Mehra

Charu Asopa,Karan Mehra/Instagram

With every passing day, the tumultuous marriage and conflict of Charu Asopa and her estranged spouse Rajeev Sen are becoming messier. Rajeev recently stated in an interview that Charu had an extramarital relationship with actor Karan Mehra after Charu accused him of domestic violence. With Rajeev's accusations, Charu is appalled and has criticized him for tarnishing her reputation.

In an interview with ETimes, Charu said "It is very clear that he wanted to malign my image as I have started to open up and speak. Earlier, he would accuse me and spread false news. In our society, whenever a man wants to shut down a woman he starts spreading lies about her and malign her image. Rajeev is doing exactly that. He knows ek aurat ke paas Uske character se badh ke kuch nahi hota and she will try to safeguard it. He knows if he talks randomly, nobody will believe it so he thought of taking names, he scrolled my entire Instagram profile and found one reel with another man which was from a work event, so he accused him.”

She then said, "The video is from an event where we both were invited for work and I was not even aware that he was also going to be a part of it. Only, the event was captured in a reel as it was a collaboration video and I had to tag them. Rajeev just randomly picked up his name and started talking about him. But it is ethically so wrong to drag someone’s name like this. Rajeev ne ye bahut galat kiya hai. If I wanted I could have also dragged other’s names. But I won’t do it because I know ek ladki ke liye, how important is their character. Everyone is fighting their own battles in life and you can’t make their lives difficult by dragging their name like this. Ye joh Rajeev ne kiya bahut unethical tha."

She ended by saying “I have left that house to live a peaceful life but his only motive is to make my life hell. He is doing this to make my our separation messy."

For the unversed, Rajeev and Charu were married in 2019. Charu gave birth to a girl in November of last year, and they named her Ziana.