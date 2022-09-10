Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen spotted together at airport after calling off divorce, fans say 'very good decision'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Saturday, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were spotted together with their cute baby girl Ziana at Mumbai airport. This was their first public appearance ever since they decided to give one more chance to their marriage.

They were looking adorable together, their fans were so happy to see them. The video of the same went viral on social media. One of their fans wrote, “So cute may god bless her and bless their parents... Lots of blessing, stay together plzzz.” The second person said, “My fave Rajeev Sir and Charu and our little princess Ziana.”

The third person commented, “Ssoooo cute good they change their mind.” The fourth person wrote, “Stay happy married life long together forever plz ma belakani procted.” The fifth person wrote, “this is cute.”

For the unversed, on September 1, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa decided to stay together after initially opting to have a divorce.

Charu took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note on why they have decided to keep their marriage. Charu wrote, “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond."

She further added, "Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev.”

Reacting to Charu's post, Sushmita commented saying, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"