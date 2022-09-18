Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen share pictures from their 'movie date', Sushmita Sen reacts

Here's how Rajeev Sen's sister Sushmita Sen reacted to the most recent photos shared by his wife Charu Asopa on her Instagram handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen share pictures from their 'movie date', Sushmita Sen reacts
Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen/Instagram

The much-talked-about couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news since the two decided to 'keep their marriage' after revealing that they had been considering divorce due to the troubled times in the relationship. On Saturday, September 17, Rajeev and Charu both enjoyed a 'movie date' together and shared photos from the same on their Instagram account.

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen, who is the sister of Rajeev Sen, has reportedly unfollowed her own brother Rajeev on Instagram, but she still follows Charu on the social media platform. She liked the photos posted by the Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress but didn't react to the pictures shared by Rajeev.

On September 1, Charu and Rajeev penned a lengthy note on their Instagram account putting an end to all the speculations regarding their marriage. Their note read, "Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond."

"Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev", they signed off along with posting a happy picture of the three of them.

READ | Sushmita Sen reacts to brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa calling off their divorce

Back then too, the Aarya actress had reacted to the photos shared by Charu and wrote, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!" in the comments section.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.