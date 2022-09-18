Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen share pictures from their 'movie date', Sushmita Sen reacts

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen/Instagram

The much-talked-about couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news since the two decided to 'keep their marriage' after revealing that they had been considering divorce due to the troubled times in the relationship. On Saturday, September 17, Rajeev and Charu both enjoyed a 'movie date' together and shared photos from the same on their Instagram account.

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen, who is the sister of Rajeev Sen, has reportedly unfollowed her own brother Rajeev on Instagram, but she still follows Charu on the social media platform. She liked the photos posted by the Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress but didn't react to the pictures shared by Rajeev.

On September 1, Charu and Rajeev penned a lengthy note on their Instagram account putting an end to all the speculations regarding their marriage. Their note read, "Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond."

"Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev", they signed off along with posting a happy picture of the three of them.



READ | Sushmita Sen reacts to brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa calling off their divorce

Back then too, the Aarya actress had reacted to the photos shared by Charu and wrote, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!" in the comments section.