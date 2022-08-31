Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Ziana amid divorce reports, netizens say 'kya drama hai'

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's married life has become the talk of the town since the time both of them have targeted each other on public platforms. While Charu has said that Rajeev has always been running away from their problems, Rajeev has accused the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress of hiding her first marriage.

Earlier this month, Charu had even revealed that she has filed for divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother. Now, amid these reports of separation, the couple came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31 as the couple can be seen posing with their cute little daughter Ziana, in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

While Charu can be seen in a white and red saree, Rajeev opted for a golden-coloured kurta pajama. Rajeev Sen's mom Subhra Sen was also visible in a couple of pictures as all of them posed like a happy family. Well, netizens had polarising reactions seeing these photos shared by the couple on their Instagram account.

Some netizens were happy seeing the two of them together and wished for them to be back with each other for their daughter Ziana, but most others called out them for being pretentious. One Instagram user commented, "Kya drama hai", another said, "Inka drama khatam hi nahi hota, jab se shaadi hui hai yahi laga rakha hai". Netizens also called them "Fake couple" and "Nautanki couple" as there has been no clarity about the relationship status between the couple.



Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. The actual reason behind why they were divorcing is still unknown.