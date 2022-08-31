Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Ziana amid divorce reports, netizens say 'kya drama hai'

Netizens brutally trolled Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa as the couple, amid their divorce reports, shared photos celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Ziana amid divorce reports, netizens say 'kya drama hai'
Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's married life has become the talk of the town since the time both of them have targeted each other on public platforms. While Charu has said that Rajeev has always been running away from their problems, Rajeev has accused the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress of hiding her first marriage.

Earlier this month, Charu had even revealed that she has filed for divorce with Sushmita Sen's brother. Now, amid these reports of separation, the couple came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31 as the couple can be seen posing with their cute little daughter Ziana, in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

While Charu can be seen in a white and red saree, Rajeev opted for a golden-coloured kurta pajama. Rajeev Sen's mom Subhra Sen was also visible in a couple of pictures as all of them posed like a happy family. Well, netizens had polarising reactions seeing these photos shared by the couple on their Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Some netizens were happy seeing the two of them together and wished for them to be back with each other for their daughter Ziana, but most others called out them for being pretentious. One Instagram user commented, "Kya drama hai", another said, "Inka drama khatam hi nahi hota, jab se shaadi hui hai yahi laga rakha hai". Netizens also called them "Fake couple" and "Nautanki couple" as there has been no clarity about the relationship status between the couple.

READ | 'Kitni dramebaaz hai...': Charu Asopa sports sindoor amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen, gets brutally trolled

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actor Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. The actual reason behind why they were divorcing is still unknown.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.