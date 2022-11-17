Charu Asopa leaves Rajeev Sen's home amid divorce news, gives glimpse of her new home

File Photo

Charu Asopa and her estranged husband Rajeev Sen have been making headlines not for good reasons as they are parting ways. The actress has now left Rajeev’s home and has shifted to a small home with daughter Ziana amid separation.

In a new YouTube video, Charu gave her fans a house tour which is smaller than her previous home. Her fans congratulated her for starting a new life. One of them wrote, “Congratulations Charu for your own sweet home! I wish that lots of success and happiness knock your doors and fills your life with abundance. A women can be anything but weak. You have taken the best decision for yourself and Ziana. Lots of love from USA.”

The second one said, “I am also from Rajasthan, always remain strong n brave Charu... just remember tough times never last but tough people do.... God bless you n ur daughter will always respect you for being such a dignified strong woman even when u r battling with so much just for her sake.... keep rising higher.”

The third person commented, “It’s a very beautiful home. I really admire your courage to raise your daughter like a strong and motivating mother. Charu you are a very humble person and you will get all the happiness and success.” The fourth one said, “It's not how big the house is, but how happy the home is !! May you be blessed with all goodness in life always. Ziana is going to start walking anytime now. Those two pony tails are absolutely adorable.”

Another said, “Three cheers for Charu....kudddos to her strength and also have you guys noticed her vlogging....how much has she improved it...just for all of us.... lets's give her vlogs much more love guys...all new to the channel pls like share and also subscribe....”

EARLIER, Charu revealed that Rajeev even alleged that she is having an affair with her driver. In a recent interview, the actress, who has also appeared in other popular television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, shared that Rajeev doubts her on illogical things.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Charu Asopa said, "Woh bina baat pe mujh pe shak kar rahe hain, main kahin pe bhi jaati hun, koi ghar pe aaya, usne bol diya 'Hi, how are you?' aur uska maine jawaab de diya toh tab bol diya, driver ke saath chakkar chal raha hai mera matkab betuki baatein (He doubts me without any proof, wherever I go, even if someone comes to our home and says 'Hi, How are you?' and I reply to him then also he doubted me, he even alleged that I am having an affair with my driver, such illogical things)."

