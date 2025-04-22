Rajeev Sen said Charu Asopa stayed silent when he confronted her after he caught her speaking to his best friend. Charu has now hit back at these accusations.

Charu Asopa has responded to ex-husband Rajeev Sen’s recent claims that their marriage broke down after he caught her secretly chatting with his close friend of 20 years.

Rajeev had said that Charu stayed silent when he confronted her about it. Charu has now hit back at these accusations. Reacting to Rajeev Sen’s claims, Charu Asopa, in her latest vlog, said, “Ek comment mere baare mein aaya tha ki mujhe apne kisi dost se baat karte hue range haath pakda. Toh pehle toh mujhe yeh comment hi bada ajeeb laga ki dost se baat karte hue range haath pakda. Jab aapne range haath pakda toh aapko pata hoga ki maine kya baat ki. (There was a comment about me saying I was caught red-handed talking to a friend. I found that statement very strange. If you really caught me red-handed, then you must know what I said during that conversation).”

She added, "Toh batao maine kya baat ki, kyunki mujhe bhi pata chale. Jab aapne range haath pakda toh mai aapke dost se kya baat kar rahi thi? Aur jis dost se baat kar rahi thi, uska naam toh batao mujhe. Kis dost se baat kar rahi thi mai aapke? Toh hawa mein nahi baat karni chahiye, sab hawa mein baat karte hain."

Earlier, while speaking to ETimes, Rajeev stated, "We all were enjoying our holidays in Dubai and enjoying as a happy family. But on January 1st, I saw Charu talking to my best friend of 20 years. She has many male friends of hers yet she crossed her line by being secretly friends with my best friend; from then on, things took an ugly turn between Charu and me. I will not tolerate this."

For those who may not know, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Zianna, in 2021. However, the couple parted ways and got divorced in 2023.