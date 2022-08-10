Charu Asopa confirms separation from Rajeev Sen, calls estranged husband 'double standard'

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce has become a point of discussion for television audiences. Earlier, there were rumours that the couple are getting divorced. Later, Rajeev accused Charu of hiding her first marriage to him. A few weeks back, Rajeev praises Asopa for taking care of their daughter Ziana. Then, he shared a photo of them on his social media, and it was assumed that things are getting better for the duo. However, The Mere Angne Mein actress has finally broken the silence over these matters and confirmed that they are getting divorced.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu asserted that she single-handedly tried to fix their marriage, and avert the divorce. Charu said that whenever there is a problem, Sen leaves the house and goes away. The actor said that he leaves the house to avoid fights. But Charu added, that after he go away, she's left alone to take care of the child and the house. "I am trying to save the relationship single-handedly," Charu added and stated that in these three years of our relationship, the problems have just piled up on her, which were kept unsolved.

The actress further added, why she wants to end their marriage, "There are many issues and a lot has happened in these three years. Therefore, I have taken the decision of dissolving this marriage. I have filed for divorce, and have been sending legal notices. I just did not wake up one fine day and take the decision of getting separated." Asopa continued, "We have become fools outside where people say they keep playing breakup and patch up. I have made up my mind, and my lawyer has filed for divorce. I have already sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he said that he wants some changes in it and his lawyer will revert."

In another conversation with Bollywood Life, Charu revealed that she and Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen share a close bond, and she discusses her problems with her. The actress finds comfort in sharing her issues with Sushmita, and she considers the latter as a wonderful person. She even called the double standard of Rajeev by stating, "I don't know what he's thinking and I don't understand these double standards of people. We haven't spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally."