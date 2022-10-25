Charu Asopa confirms separation from Rajeev Sen, calls actor 'abusive'

Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were supposed to end their 3-year-old marriage officially in August. However, they two decided to mend their ways for their daughter Ziana. However, within two months after the patch-up, Charu and Rajeev realised that giving their marriage a second chance was a grieving mistake.

Recently, Charu spoke to ETimes, and she shared her views about the second failed attempt in saving her marriage and added that no one gets married with the intention to end it. She didn’t want to regret her decision of calling it off. So, she tried everything she could to save it. Asopa further added, "This was my second marriage. Iss sab mein mazaak toh mera hi bann raha tha, but I thought ki kya pata shaadi chal jaaye. Yeh karte karte ab ye ek tamaasha bann chuka hai. I think we aren’t made for each other... yeh shaadi kabhi work karegi nahi.”

While speaking more about her troubled marriage, Charu added that Sen has been physically violent towards her. "Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove."

Charu is not determined to part ways with Sen. She has already taken a house on rent in Mumbai, and like previously, she hasn't asked for alimony or financial support for Ziana. "I have already got a house for rent. I will go straight there when I return to Mumbai. I will initiate divorce proceedings and hope he agrees to it without causing more trouble. Like previously, I haven’t asked for alimony. I don’t want to drag this marriage anymore. I have already wasted three-and-a-half years." Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019.