Charu Asopa asks 'why did he leave me to live on my own during tough times?' reacting to Rajeev Sen's recent statement

Charu Asopa has opened up on husband Rajeev Sen's statement about someone 'brainwashing' her.

After Rajeev Sen's statement on wife Charu Asopa, the latter has reacted to separation rumours. Sushmita Sen's brother had said, "I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path." Now as per reports in Bollywood, Charu reacted to his statements during an interaction with a daily.

She stated, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."

Charu further said that if Rajeev thinks she is innocent, he shouldn't have moved out a few days before their first wedding anniversary. The actor shared, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary."

She added, "It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai (There is no cure for doubt). What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don’t want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don’t want it to become a part of anyone’s gossip session."