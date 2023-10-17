Headlines

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Television

Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh says he was waiting to spearhead love story after Bigg Boss 13

Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh paired up for an interesting love drama Chand Jalne Laga, and the leading stars shared their thoughts about the upcoming show.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

After the recent successful premiere of the new season of Bigg Boss and the conclusion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Colors is now gearing up for the launch of an exciting new show. The channel is thrilled to introduce the fairytale romance drama, Chand Jalne Laga with the newest television pair, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann as Dev and Tara. 

In the backdrop of a scenic vineyard, the love story begins with Dev and Tara, who are inseparable as kids. Dev has the unique gift of understanding horses and works as a stable boy for a wealthy Zamindar family, and Tara is its caged princess, who fears nearly everything. Both find solace in each other’s presence. As grown-ups, their paths cross after being separated by a huge misunderstanding, both having undergone a massive transformation. 

Dev aka Vishal Aditya Singh said, “I've had the privilege of working with Colors and Swastik Productions earlier, and I'm excited to be working with them once again for Chand Jalne Laga. After Bigg Boss 13, I was waiting to spearhead a love story. I think the patience paid off and I’m grateful for it. The viewers have showered an immense amount of love on all the characters I’ve essayed so far. I’m sure that they will appreciate Dev and relate to the kind of love, pain and separation captured in this show.”

Sharing her thoughts on essaying the role of Tara, Kanika Mann says, "In a world where love often takes a backseat to chaos and ambition, Chand Jalne Laga is a beautiful reminder that true love can weather any storm. It’s a story that has an old-world charm, and the potential to rekindle our faith in love. I'm thrilled join hands with Colors and Swastik Productions, the creative forces who have entertained viewers with diverse shows. Portraying Tara in this romantic tale has been an amazing experience because I strongly feel that she has a striking resemblance to my real personality. 

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Chand Jalne Laga premieres on the 23rd of October and airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on Colors.

