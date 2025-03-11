Chamak 2 The Conclusion is exepcted to put an end to Paramvir Singh Cheema's Kaala quest to avenge his father's death, and he shared his thoughts about the upcoming season.

"Chamak: The Conclusion" starring Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar is all set to reach the audience on April 4th. The official trailer was dropped on Tuesday. Created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the web series will showcase the finale of Teeja Sur's explosive battle as Kaala uncovers the truth behind his father’s death and embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance. Facing off against Pratap Deol and Guru Deol, Kaala is determined to reclaim his family’s honor.

Talking about the show, Rohit Jugraj said, "Music has always been the soul of 'Chamak', and in Season 2, it becomes the heartbeat of Kaala’s journey of revenge. Every beat, lyric, and rhythm amplifies his pain, rage, and determination. This season is not just about settling scores; it’s about finding justice through music and power."

Watch the trailer

Protagonist Paramvir Cheema added, “This season of Chamak is a turning point for Kaala. Until now, we’ve seen what’s happening to him but in 'Chamak: The Conclusion', he returns stronger, more determined than ever to claim his revenge. It’s fascinating yet intense to watch Kaala play the game on his own terms. He is changed now, his attitude, his every beat, lyric, and rhythm pulse with the angst, pain, and rage that have long been suppressed. But this season is not just about settling scores it’s about seeking justice through music and power. The real question is, will Kaala get everything he desires, or will his hunger for revenge cost him what matters most? I can’t wait for the audience to experience this journey."

Produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey, "Chamak: The Conclusion" enjoys an ensemble cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Garewal (special appearance), Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, amongst others. Chamak The Conclusion will stream on Sony Liv from April 4.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)