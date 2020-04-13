Chahatt Khanna's sister and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Simran gets divorce from husband Bharat Dudani

While Chahatt Khanna has been making headlines for her 'Quarantine Love' image with Mika Singh, her sister Simran Khanna is in news after her divorce got finalized. Simran, who was married to Bharat Dudani, has separated from him.

Confirming the news to SpotboyE, Simran Khanna said, "Yes, Bharat and I have divorced." While the reason for their divorce is still not clear, Simran maintained that it was amicable. "There's no animosity between us," she said, while spilling the beans.

The couple also has a son named Vineet Khanna, who often appeared on Simran's Instagram accounts. However, post divorce, her husband Bharat got custody of their son. "Well, Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges," she revealed.

Most popular for acting in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Simran has also been part of shows like ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’, ‘Krishnaben Khakhrawala’ and ‘Udaan: Sapno Ki’ among other shows. She plays the role of Gayatri Goenka aka Gayu in 'YRKKH'.