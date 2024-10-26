Chahat Pandey's mother slam Avinash Mishra, while his mother defends him for 'insulting' Chahat in Bigg Boss 18.

Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra have been grabbing headlines with their behaviour in Bigg Boss 18 this week. While Chahat threw water on Avinash, the actor ‘insulted’ her infront of the whole house in the name of giving ration. Now, Bigg Boss has arranged a parent-teacher meeting for them.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Chahat Pandey’s mother and Avinash Mishra’s mother talking to both their children together, discussing their behaviour this week. While Chahat’s mother was seen slamming Avinash Mishra, the actor’s mother defended him.

Avinash’s mother said, “Whatever Avinash said was perfectly right.” Chahat interrupted and explained what Avinash said, “pyaar karti ho, bheega hua dekhna chahti thi.” Avinash’s mother continued to defend his son and said, “He said this infront of the whole house as a joke.” This angered Chahat’s mother who then said, “It’s not a joke when you hold a Panchayat for it. It’s called insulting someone.”

Avinash’s mother defended her son saying, “Does only girls have respect, boys don’t have respect?” This was followed by a sarcastic comment by Chahat Pandey which infuriated Avinash who asked her, “tameez mein raho.” Chahat’s mom then lashed out at Avinash and said, “Don’t teach manners here Avinash. The whole of India saw how much manners you have.”

Netizens slammed Avinash’s mother for defending her son when he is ‘wrong.’ One of the comments read, “Amazed to see that her son character assassinated a girl and she is still defending.” Another user wrote, “Parents aise hai tabhi beta aisa hai.” Some even enjoyed Chahat’s mother slamming Avinash. One of the users wrote, “Aunty got no chill.” Another wrote, “Loved how Chahat’s mom gave Avinash a reality check. Such a strong woman.”

Earlier, after Chahat Pandey threw a bucket of water on Avinash Mishra for refusing her ration, Avinash called a meeting of all the housemates and said, “I know there’s a lot of love for me in your heart, which is why you threw water on me—to see my wet hair and body." Chahat replied, "Avinash Mishra, even my shoe wouldn’t love you. You’re disrespecting a girl on national television.”

