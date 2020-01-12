'Chaar log kya jaan gaye, Katrina Kaif banne lagi kya'? Salman Khan taunts Shehnaz Gill for behaviour on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Irritated with Shehnaz Gill's behaviour, Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss 13 house in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The makers have released a promo where the actor is completely done with Shehnaz and tells other housemates that Shehnaz is not Katrina Kaif.

The promo begins with Salman Khan entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaz Gill, who had just accused Salman Khan of cheating her, was seen sitting on a bench, upset. In another frame, Shehnaz sits on the ground, crying. Her good friend Sidharth Shukla is seen convincing her, but Shehnaz does not listen to him either.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan enters the main house and talks to other contestants. As Sidharth is still trying to convince Shehnaz, Salman Khan tells the housemates that Shehnaz is not a two-year-old kid who needs to be explained every single thing. Soon after, Salman even called Sidharth inside and he obliged. Later, Salman was heard stating, "Chaar log kya jaan gaye, Katrina Kaif banne lagi kya?" (If four people know her, does she become Katrina Kaif?) He went on to assert that there is no place for rude behaviour in the house.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan had introduced Shehnaz Gill as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif on the stage. She, in fact, was his favourite contestant in the house, but her behaviour had disappointed him since a long time now.