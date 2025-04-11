Celebrity MasterChef is won by judges - Farah Khan, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar's favourite, Gaurav Khanna. Nikki Tamboli became the first runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash became the second runner-up.

Celebrity MasterChef grand finale: After three months of tough culinary competition, Celebrity MasterChef has come to an end and Gaurav Khanna has won the sesaon. Gaurav beat Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash, with his exceptional cooking skills, lifted the winner's trophy, and walked away with Rs 20 lakh price money.

Celebrity MasterChef was judged by Sanjeev Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Ranveer Brar, and they were bowled over Gaurav's impressive knack for bringing unique, lip-smacking dishes and desserts. After Gaurav, Nikki became the first runner-up and Tejasswi became the second runner-up of the show.

Gaurav’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as a humble beginning, with a few dishes that were almost inedible, turned into a meteoric rise filled with passion, creativity, and flavour. His dishes evolved from “uneatable to unbeatable.”

Throughout the season, Gaurav impressed the judges and stood out as a true culinary contender. Khanna is one of the very few contestants to have received Chef Ranveer Brar’s legendary knife – which is called a symbol of ultimate respect. His consistently innovative and heartfelt cooking earned him multiple spoon taps from the judging panel, Chef Vikas Khanna awarded him the rare and powerful ‘spoon drop’ for a dessert that left the entire kitchen speechless.

After winning the the title, Gaurav reflected on his journey, and said, "Winning Celebrity MasterChef feels absolutely surreal. This show took me completely out of my comfort zone. Being a part of Celebrity MasterChef has been a tremendous honor, especially standing alongside legends like Chef Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred genius, and Chef Ranveer Brar, a true master of his craft—both guided and challenged us with so much grace. And of course, the ever-inspiring Farah Khan, whose energy and encouragement kept us going."

Khanna admitted that cooking in front of them was intense. "Every single day brought a new challenge that pushed me to dig deeper and give my absolute best. And today, standing here as the winner, I feel immense pride—not just for myself, but for everyone who has ever been called a misfit, for everyone who fell down but chose to rise, learn, and keep climbing until they reached the summit," Gaurav said.