Case filed against Kapil Sharma for breaching North America tour contract, details here

Credit: Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma may find himself in trouble as a case has been registered against him for breaching his North America tour contact in 2015. The comedian was paid for six shows, but he only performed five.

Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit which says that Kapil Sharma didn’t even respond when he failed to appear for his sixth show. As per the TOI report, Amil Jaitly, who is a famous promoter of shows in America, said that he had promised to perform in six cities in America and was paid for them but he didn’t perform. Amit said, “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.”

Though the case is still pending in New York court, Sai USA Inc will ‘be taking legal action against’ Kapil Sharma. On Facebook, Sai USA posted the report of the case with the caption, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”

Kapil Sharma is currently on his US tour with his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar for his international tour. As the popular comedian hosted its first show in Vancouver on June 25, Saturday, he paid tribute to the late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK.

In a video going viral across the internet, KK is seen singing Sidhu's hit track 295 at his show as 'Tribute To Legends' is displayed on the background screen which shows photos of the four famous personalities who died this year - Moose Wala, KK, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu, and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

The official handle of The Kapil Sharma Show uploaded the video on its Instagram handle with the caption 'Legends live Forever'. As soon as the clip was uploaded, it started trending and soon went viral as the late singer's fans praised the comedian for his emotional tribute in the comments section.