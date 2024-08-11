Twitter
Television

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down the website of Cartoon Network after 26 years.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...
The multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down the website of Cartoon Network after 26 years. The website cartoonnetwork.com now directs users to the Max streaming service owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery. Since Max isn't available in India, the Indian users are redirected to the YouTube channel of Cartoon Network India.

When the international users are being redirected to the landing page on Max, a pop-up message appears and reads, "Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required). Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with ratings restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!."

A spokesperson from Cartoon Network told Variety, "We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth." The representative also shared that the television channel will continue to be available on TV from 6 am to 5 pm on a daily basis.

Previously, the Cartoon Network website had full epsiodes and video clips of its popular shows including Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans GO!, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears, and Clarence. The website also gave the users access to free games related to these shows.

Though the website is now closed, the classic shows can be enjoyed on the Max streaming service with subscription, TV provider apps on platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon, the Cartoon Network app, and the cable TV where Cartoon Network continues to air its shows. In India, clips from popular shows are also available on the Cartoon Network India YouTube channel.

The shutting down of the Cartoon Network website seems to be a cost-cutting move from Warner Bros. Discovery, and also to prompt fans to pay for its Max streaming service.

