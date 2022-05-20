Cannes 2022: Hina Khan expresses her discontent for not being invited at Indian pavilion

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan is proudly representing the Indian television fraternity at the prestigious Cannes film festival. But at the same time, she is disheartened with the discrimination that she has to face even at such esteemed platform.

Hina Khan is at the Cannes to launch a poster of her upcoming film, and while speaking to Film Companion, Khan expressed her discontent for not not inviting her at the Indian pavilion. Hina shared that she was expecting them to call her as an audience, and she could have cheered for other guests like Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Urvashi Rautela. Hina added, "There was an opening ceremony that happened in the Indian pavilion. All the talents, my contemporaries – everyone was there and not just from Bollywood but from all across the industries. We had singers there and many well-known talents. I don’t envy them. I am proud of them but it’s disheartening that I wasn’t there… why was I not there? I could have been there, as part of an audience at least cheering up for them while they were doing the Ghoomar.

Hina further continued that she loved the video that went viral. "I felt proud of my country. I don’t blame the actors. I think it’s the people on the field who act, who make such things possible when a certain fraternity comes together. So, we all talk about women’s empowerment and equality but it’s easier said than done. We still need to change a lot. Probably the next year when I come to Cannes, I would be a part of it.” Although she is disheartened about discrimination, Hina believe that Cannes has changed her life and people perception towards her in a major way. Apart from Hina, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked the red carpet, and represented the country in the film festival.