Cannes 2022: Helly Shah reveals facing discrimination by Indian designer ahead of film festival

Television actress Helly Shah impressed her fans by making her debut at the International Cannes film festival. Helly graced the film festival to unveil the poster of her debut film Kaya Palat. The actress walked the red carpet with confidence, and her looks were appreciated by all. However, Shah has to face discrimination before the festival, and she has been vocal about it.

While interacting with India Today, the Swaragini actress asserted that Indian designers ditched her before the main event. Helly said, “We reached out to all Indian designers almost a month before the scheduled Cannes red carpet walk. Earlier, they said that they would share but when my manager tried reaching out to the designers closer to the date, everyone started saying ‘Oh, we can’t do it' or were unresponsive."

The actress went on to acknowledge designers Shantanu and Nikhil that helped her in giving the perfect Indian ensemble. "Only Shantanu and Nikhil were kind enough to share two outfits of theirs without any conditions. Because I was representing an Indian film at Cannes, I wanted to be sure of wearing an Indian ensemble for my debut as I’m also representing India, but the response was disappointing. I am thankful to Shantanu and Nikhil for taking care of my ensemble. It looked stunning, and I received many compliments for the same. It was not less than a red-carpet look.”

Helly has made an identity for herself by giving superlative performances in shows like Devanshi, Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. As per the Bollywood Life report, Helly Shah chose the Punjabi music video 'Ik Kahani' over 'Naagin 6'. Helly has featured alongside Tejasswi in the Swaragini, in which the two actresses portrayed half-sisters.