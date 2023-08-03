Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal now diagnosed with costocondritis, says 'this too shall pass'

Headlines

Chhavi Mittal, on Thursday, took to Instagram and revealed that she is diagnosed with costocondritis.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Popular television actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year and underwent surgery for the same later that month, is now diagnosed with costocondritis. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and penned a long note about her disease.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Chhavi wrote, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein! it’s called costocondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all.”

Take a look:

She further added, “I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything. No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth.”

READ | Chhavi Mittal bashes troll accusing her of gaining sympathy post breast cancer surgery, says 'you can't even imagine...'

In January, Chhavi had shared her photos and videos in a bikini from her beach vacation and received 'insensitive remarks' asking if she got implants after her surgery. The actress shared screenshots of a few such comments in her latest Instagram post and slammed the trolls for their insensitivity. "Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity. May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well", Chhavi wrote.

Chhavi continued, "While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a lil sensitivity wouldn’t hurt don’t u think? This person has gone to the extent of saying “celebs are used to such comments”. Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is “used to” such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime."

 

 

.

 

