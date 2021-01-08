Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Great Wall of China damaged ‘beyond repair’ by two trying to build a shortcut

Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper’s success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 best on-screen portrayals of mentors in Bollywood

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

HomeTelevision

Television

'KBC 12': Can you this Rs 7 crore question that Dr Neha Shah couldn't?

Not confident of the answer to the jackpot question, Neha quit the show and walked home with a sum of Rs 1 crore as prize money.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 06:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode of popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 (KBC 12) hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan saw yet another female crorepati who walked home with prize money of Rs 1 crore, in COVID-19 frontline warrior Dr Neha Shah. 

A 45-year-old doctor who has worked extensively as a frontline warrior to treat patients both in government and private clinics during the last few months, Neha played the game wonderfully to reach the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore. 

However, not confident of the answer to the question, Neha quit the show and walked home with a sum of Rs 1 crore as prize money. 

The Rs 7 crore question that Neha did not know the answer to was: The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

The options were: 

A) Viceregal Lodge


B) Gorton Castle


C) Barnes Court


D) Cecil Hotel

Although Neha had quit the show, as per ritual, the host Amitabh Bachcha asked her to make a guess. Neha picked option D which was, fortunately, or unfortunately so to say, the wrong answer.

The correct was: C) Barnes Court


Neha, however, correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question after using her only lifeline unused at that time -- expert opinion. 

The Rs 1 crore question was: Who was the first Chinese to go into space, aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

The options were:

A) Nai Haisheng


B) Yang Liwei


C) Fei Junglong


D) Jing Haipeng

The correct answer was: B) Yang Liwei

Neha, who hails from Mumbai and belongs to a family of doctors, dreams of opening her own clinic one day and conduct small camps which she can build on her own and does not wish to take a loan for it. 

She has been dreaming of being on the show for the last 20 years. And so, when she finally made her way to the hotseat, she got the most of it. 

Neha has worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Dispensary in Kharghar as a part-time medical officer and has been working at her father's clinic for the past 6 years. She and her father have never closed their clinic even for a day, during the lockdown phase they have treated many Covid-19 survivors and continue to do so. 

Before Neha, Anupa Das, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim had walked home with Rs 1 crore with the latter creating history by becoming the first crorepati of the season. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Nutrition Week 2023: Understanding the importance of good fats in your diet

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro station gates to remain shut for sometime from September 8-10, check details

Chinese President Xi Jinping not coming to Delhi for G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang to visit instead

Paresh Rawal opens up on less screen time in Dream Girl 2: 'The issue is you don’t get good scripts...'

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks divine blessings at Bageshwar Dham after Asia Cup 2023 snub

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE