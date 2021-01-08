'KBC 12': Can you this Rs 7 crore question that Dr Neha Shah couldn't?

Not confident of the answer to the jackpot question, Neha quit the show and walked home with a sum of Rs 1 crore as prize money.

The latest episode of popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 (KBC 12) hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan saw yet another female crorepati who walked home with prize money of Rs 1 crore, in COVID-19 frontline warrior Dr Neha Shah.

A 45-year-old doctor who has worked extensively as a frontline warrior to treat patients both in government and private clinics during the last few months, Neha played the game wonderfully to reach the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore.

However, not confident of the answer to the question, Neha quit the show and walked home with a sum of Rs 1 crore as prize money.

The Rs 7 crore question that Neha did not know the answer to was: The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

The options were:

A) Viceregal Lodge



B) Gorton Castle



C) Barnes Court



D) Cecil Hotel

Although Neha had quit the show, as per ritual, the host Amitabh Bachcha asked her to make a guess. Neha picked option D which was, fortunately, or unfortunately so to say, the wrong answer.

The correct was: C) Barnes Court



Neha, however, correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question after using her only lifeline unused at that time -- expert opinion.

The Rs 1 crore question was: Who was the first Chinese to go into space, aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

The options were:

A) Nai Haisheng



B) Yang Liwei



C) Fei Junglong



D) Jing Haipeng

The correct answer was: B) Yang Liwei

Neha, who hails from Mumbai and belongs to a family of doctors, dreams of opening her own clinic one day and conduct small camps which she can build on her own and does not wish to take a loan for it.

She has been dreaming of being on the show for the last 20 years. And so, when she finally made her way to the hotseat, she got the most of it.

Neha has worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Dispensary in Kharghar as a part-time medical officer and has been working at her father's clinic for the past 6 years. She and her father have never closed their clinic even for a day, during the lockdown phase they have treated many Covid-19 survivors and continue to do so.

Before Neha, Anupa Das, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim had walked home with Rs 1 crore with the latter creating history by becoming the first crorepati of the season.