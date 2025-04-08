Reacting to Vishal Dadlani's post, Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan wrote, "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together." Badshah, his co-judge, on the other hand, said, "Jaane nahi, denge tumhe."

Music composer Vishal Dadlani of the famous Vishal-Shekhar duo has quit the popular reality show Indian Idol just days after the grand finale of Indian Idol 15 on Sony Television. Vishal Dadlani revealed that he will no longer appear as a judge on the singing reality show alongside Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video with his co-judges, Vishal Dadlani shared that it was his last episode as a judge on the show. The music composer and singer said that he wants to return to making music and playing concerts and that he cannot stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year.

Bidding a heartfelt goodbye to the show, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "That’s all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol/ I hope the show will miss me as much as I’ll miss it. Thanks Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the co-judges, singers and musicians down the years! It really has been home!!! That stage is pure LOVE! Time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and almost never putting on make-up! Jai ho!"

Reacting to Vishal Dadlani's post, Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan wrote, "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together." Badshah, his co-judge, on the other hand, said, "Jaane nahi, denge tumhe."

For the unversed, Vishal Dadlani was a judge on Indian Idol from season 10 to season 15. He was also a judge on Indian Idol Junior seasons 1 and 2.