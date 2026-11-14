Campus Diaries 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal returns to show after five years, Ritwik Sahore on how drama has evolved: 'Audiences may not always agree'

Apart from Harsh Beniwal and Ritwik Sahore, the cameo of Mr Faisu left the netizens impressed.

The trailer for the second season of Campus Diaries is finally out, offering a glimpse into the complex tale of college friendship and relationships. Directed by Abhishek Yadav and produced by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav, the series features an ensemble cast including Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Patel, and Abhinav Sharma.

The trailer opens with the friends reuniting on campus, bringing back old memories with the onset of the new academic year. However, the new season will arrive with changing equations, with Abhilash and Sushmita navigating a new dynamic; Sanya and Raghav grow closer; and Sudheer and Priyanka’s relationship takes an interesting turn. The series will stream on MX Player by Prime Video. The OTT platform shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Friday.

Harsh Beniwal on returning as Sudheer

Content creator and actor Harsh Beniwal expressed his excitement about the second season and said, "Returning to a character and universe that audiences deeply resonate with is super exciting. Sudheer has a lot more going on in Campus Diaries Season 2, especially as he navigates his responsibilities, friendships, and feelings for Priyanka. There are moments of humour, vulnerability, and plenty of chaos, which made exploring his journey particularly interesting. The entire experience of reuniting with the cast felt like going back to college, and I hope audiences have as much fun watching the show as we had making it."

Ritvik Sahore on what Campus Diaries 2 will offer?

Ritvik Sahore, who essays the role of Abhilash, added, “Abhilash's journey this season explores the more complicated side of relationships and the consequences of the choices we make. What I found interesting about playing him was exploring his flaws and vulnerabilities, and how he deals with the impact of his actions on the people around him. The new season has several unexpected turns, and I enjoyed reuniting with the cast to revisit this world. Audiences may not always agree with the characters’ decisions, but I hope they connect with their journeys. I can’t wait for them to witness the madness of Campus Diaries Season 2 and experience everything this new season has in store,” as quoted in a press note.

Campus Diaries Season 2 will stream from November 18.