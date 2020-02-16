'Came and left by my own accord': Paras Chhabra on taking cash prize during 'Bigg Boss 13' finale

Bigg Boss 13 came to its ultimate end yesterday and show's contestant Paras Chhabra has now opened up about his decision to walk out of the show after pocketing INR 10 lakh during the finale.

In a recent interview, Paras opened up about his decision to quit saying that 'you know your value".

Paras, who has already signed another reality show with Colors alongside Shehnaaz Gill, told India Forum, "Somewhere down the line you have this gut feeling about what is going to happen because there are 2-3 strong contestants as well by your side who have also done big shows of Colors previously. You know what you have done and according to your journey in the house, you are aware of your value."

He further explained, "For example, my mom was telling me not to do Bigg Boss because she was not sure of how I was going to behave. So I came and went back on my own will. So this is a win for me that I went back proudly with the money. The others who were eliminated have nothing now. At least I have something."

For the uninitiated, all six finalists - Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, and Shehnaz Gill were offered the amount to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show.

All the contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer and it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house. "Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha (I came on my own accord, will leave by choice too)," he said.

Bigg Boss 13 was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla with model Asim Riaz emerging as the first runner-up.