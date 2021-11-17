'Burn in jealousy my single friends': 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya can't stop laughing at her 'bidaai' - WATCH

Popular TV star Shraddha Arya on Tuesday tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, a Delhi-based naval officer. As soon as photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, they took the social media world by storm. In the few photos and videos that went viral online, the beautiful bride Shraddha was seen looking gorgeous in a red lehenga which she teamed with heavy jewellery and on-point makeup.

And while the 'Kundali Bhagya' actor's fans couldn't stop gushing over her flawless bridal avatar, one video of Shraddha, in particular, has the internet's attention.

In the now-viral video clip, Shraddha Arya is seen laughing uncontrollably at her 'bidaai' ceremony'. While seated in a car next to her husband, Shraddha is seen waving goodbye to her close friends and bursting into laughter as she says 'To all my single friends, burn in jealousy'. She is also heard funnily asking her friends to miss her.

Unlike how we have traditionally seen brides crying at their 'bidaai' ceremony', bidding goodbye to her near ones, Shraddha was seen in a chill mode, laughing and enjoying the moment.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha had shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring.

In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga. She added the caption, "The Easiest YES I've ever said !"

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Baby baby baby congratulations," Ankita Lokhande wrote. "Congratulations buddy," Arjun Bijlani added.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.