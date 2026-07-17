Bully gets bullied: Kushal Tandon breaks down at Alliance after Kunal Kemmu BLAST him for this reason, netizens react to viral video

Alliance will get more interesting as Vanshaj Singh returns as a wildcard contestant, and he warns about waging a war against Kushal Tandon. The TV actor got overwhelmed, and he crossed his limit again. However, this time, the host, Kunal Kemmu, lost his cool, and he slammed Kushal.

Kushal Tandon, the guy who was trying to overpower Gen Z's contenders in Alliance, has finally had an epic meltdown, leading to an emotional breakdown for the actor. In the reality show, over the episodes, we saw how Kushal got into arguments with young influencers, including Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Jaaved, Payal Gaming (Dhare), and Delbar Arya. The young blood was certainly upset with Bully Tandon, and they had criticised him at various instances. However, karma struck back, and Kushal got a taste of his own medicine. The upcoming episode of Alliance will have high-voltage drama, and a hint was dropped in the promo.

Kushal loses his cool on Arslan Goni; Vanshaj Singh returns

In the promo, we see that Kushal and Arslan, who were once good friends, get into a heated argument. Later, Kunal assembles the contestants in the living area for a big surprise. At first, we see hip-hop rapper Bali entering the show as the new contestant. Then, an old frenemy of Kushal returns. Vanshaj walks in, and everyone gets excited to see him back. His re-entry assures major confrontations, and that's what made the other ally so thrilled. Soon after his entry, Vanshaj gives an ultimatum to Kushal, hinting at his revenge. Kushal accepts his challenge, but also looks visibly baffled. Later, we see Kushal getting into loggehead with Nikhil Chinnapa, and he pushes the latter in the heated confrontation. All the allies try to defuse the situation and warn Kushal not to go physical, but the host, Kunal Kemmu, loses his temper with Kushal.

Kunal Kemmu's confrontation breaks down Kushal

Kunal slams Kushal for being the big bully in the house and going physical in an argument. Kunal recalls how Kushal warned Vanshaj about beating him to pulp, insulting him during his exit, and asks, "Aap ke liye alag contract bana hai?" Kunal blasts Kushal for crossing his limits, and it makes other contestants happy. Later in the bedroom area, Mini Mathur consoles an emotional Kushal, and he replies, "I'm the only child. If anything happens to me, what will happen to them?"

Watch the viral promo

The Alliance Promo:



Vanshaj Singh’s Entry, Kushal vs Nikhil, Kushal Gets Emotional



Vanshaj’s entry has to be one of the coolest wildcard entries. #TheAlliance #VanshajSingh #KushalTandon pic.twitter.com/2xjtU2ff3O — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 17, 2026

Internet reacts to Kushal's meltdown

As expected, the video went viral, and netizens felt happy to see Kushal crying. A netizen wrote, "Looks like sympathy is the only card left for him to play now." Another netizen wrote, "Hahaha, Kushal started crying. I don't like Vanshaj, but Kushal is the worst, and he makes everyone else look good. Now he is doing this sympathy." One of the netizens wrote, "Rula dia lmfaooo Kushal ko."

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