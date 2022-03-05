BTS video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra shooting intimate scene in pool for 'Rula Deti Hai' goes viral

'Bigg Boss 15' couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently left their fans enchanted with their music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.

The duo brought to the screens their sizzling real-life chemistry effortlessly and left their fans asking for more.

The video, which the makers dropped on March 3, marked Karan and Tejasswi's first collaboration. Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa.

While the song became an instant hit with fans, courtesy of how the couple has been winning the hearts of viewers with their adorableness ever since they became a couple on 'Bigg Boss 15', now, a behind the scene clip from the 'Rula Deti Hai' shoot, has been going viral on the internet.

In the clip shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen shooting for an intimate scene in a pool.

While Karan is seen shirtless in the BTS video, Tejasswi is seen clad in a blue monokini. The two are in the pool, holding each other close and their crackling chemistry is at the full display as they get intimate.

Check out the video below:

As soon as the video was shared, #TejRan fans got excited and left sweet comments for the actor couple. "Super hotttt #tejran," wrote an Instagram user. "Together forever," wrote another. "#TejRan chemistry on fire," commented yet another social media user.

Earlier, talking about collaborating for the music video with Karan, Tejasswi had said, "Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who've loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I'm happy that Rula Deti Hai happened. It's a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can't wait to know what listeners think about it."

"Rula Deti Hai is a special song on many counts. It is my first song with Tejasswi, it has been composed so beautifully by Rajat and it has been sung by Yasser, who has poured his heart into it. The experience of shooting it in Goa was amazing," Karan had added.