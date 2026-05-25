Brown teaser: Karisma Kapoor turns to fearless cop, to bust baddies in neo-noir psychological crime thriller, fans react

Karisma Kapoor returns on the screen, and the teaser of her comeback series Brown goes viral.

Actress Karisma Kapoor will soon be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming web series Brown. On Monday, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the neo-noir psychological crime thriller. The series is set against the haunting and morally fractured backdrop of Kolkata. Karisma plays the role of Rita Brown, a fearless cop in the Police Force, investigating disturbing crimes while battling her own personal demons.

What is Brown?

Packed with gritty visuals and an emotionally charged atmosphere, the teaser immediately establishes Brown as a layered psychological thriller. It promises to go beyond a conventional murder mystery. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series presents Karisma in a rugged, stripped-down, and emotionally fractured avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from the actress before.

Fans reaction to Brown

Several netizens expressed their happiness to see Karisma back on the screen. A netizen wrote, "Our Lolo is back." Another netizen wrote, "Thank God back to entertain number 1 heroine my 90 favourite." One of the netizens wrote, "Your presence has a charm that can never be replaced. Can't wait to watch this and see your magic again." A fan wrote, "Bapre!! Been waiting since long time…. Literally took 3-4 years to put this teaser out! @therealkarismakapoor. But so excited anyway." Another fan wrote, "She is a Sky none can reach nor touch her high."

About Karisma Kapoor

One of Bollywood's most celebrated leading ladies of the 1990s, Karisma consistently evolved with changing storytelling formats and audience preferences. With Brown, she takes a major leap into darker and more contemporary OTT storytelling. The teaser promises to showcase her unfiltered performance, even hints at shedding her long-associated glamorous screen image for a raw and intense character. The series will premiere soon on ZEE5