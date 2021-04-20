'Broke my heart', says Jankee Parekh on Nakuul Mehta and her two-month-old son Sufi's surgery

TV actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh Mehta, on Monday, shared moving details about how her and Nakuul's newborn son Sufi had to go through an intensive surgery after being diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia. Sufi had just turned two months old when he underwent the surgery.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jankee revealed how she fought through her emotions when she discovered the diagnosis and the urgent need for the surgery. She also shared how she prepared the child for it.

Posting a photo of holding her son in her arms, Jankee wrote, "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little 'Sufi' was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart."

She then also elaborated on how she prepped the baby for staying without his feed on the day of the surgery.

Jankee further added, "Cut to the day of the surgery, the day when he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless."

For the uninformed, Nakuul and Jankee welcomed Sufi on February 3. In an Instagram post, she revealed that they decided on the name Sufi when she was in her first trimester.