Breathe Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how 'season 2 will be more ruthless'

After unveiling the trailer, Abhishek, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen share their view on Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Breathe 2

Prime Video today unveiled a rip-roaring trailer of its highly-anticipated Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. Peppered with high-octane action sequences, the trailer showcases how remorseless J (Abhishek A Bachchan) has returned from where he left off to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining 6 victims.

Kabir (Amit Sadh) will be seen going all out to catch hold of J and his actions. The second season of the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. Joining the ensemble cast in a never-seen-before avatar is Naveen Kasturia, who adds double trouble to the mysterious murders. 

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season. With the mystery getting deeper and the game getting darker, the viewers can seek all the answers to the puzzles in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 premiering on November 9, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.

 Watch the trailer 

Revealing a little bit about the new season on the trailer launch, Abhishek Bachchan said, “The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase”.

READ: Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithiya Menen series goes darker

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, “Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left off, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers' reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season”.

Reprising her role as Abha, Nithya Menen shared, “This Amazon Original holds a special place in my life. Getting into the skin of Abha is always delightful, and I’m super excited for Season 2 as my character arc is completely different from the previous season. I’m eagerly waiting for the viewers’ reaction to Abha’s character and her actions this time. Season 2 has truly taken the anticipation bar a notch higher and we all hope that viewers appreciate the unexpected turn of events”. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

