Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithiya Menen series goes darker

The teaser of Breathe Into The Shadows S2 is out, and it promises to be much darker and more suspenseful than its prequel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Breathe 2

Prime Video unveiled a teaser of the much-anticipated Amazon Original series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, and it is going to leave you biting your nails. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, the second instalment of the show promises to be a gripping thriller that entails a complex mind game continuing from the events of Season 1. 

Bringing the viewers to the edge of their seats, the teaser of this season leaves them with perplexing questions - ‘Will Ravana get to the remaining 6 victims? Will Kabir be able to stop the murders? How far will Avinash go to save his family?’ 

Watch the teaser

Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. The chase is on again. Only this time, it’s not just a battle. It's psychological warfare Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will globally premiere on November 9 across 240 countries and territories.

READ: 'Breathe Into The Shadows': Abhishek Bachchan shares intriguing first look of his web debut

Back in 2020, Abhishek Bachchan made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's original series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The series also starred Amit Sadh who reprised his role from the first season Breathe in which he co-starred with R Madhavan. Before Breathe, Abhishek impressed the masses this year with the movie Dasvi

Abhishek garnered immense praise for his performance in Dasvi. Jr Bachchan's father Amitabh Bachchan expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari'. Sharing the link for the trailer of  Abhishek's social-comedy, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya." Responding to his father's appreciation of him on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Love you Pa, always and eternally." Dasvi also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur in the leads. 

