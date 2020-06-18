Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

Television

Television

'Breathe: Into The Shadows': Abhishek Bachchan unveils his much-awaited first look from web debut

Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media pages and shared his first look from Amazon Original 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 05:42 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed the first look of his upcoming web show, Breathe: Into The Shadows which marks his debut in the digital world. In the first look, the actor is seen sitting on a couch in a suited-up look. He is holding a paper which has a photo and 'MISSING' message, citing his onscreen daughter is nowhere to be seen. In the first look shared a few days back, we see a girl sleeping in the centre of a huge broken mask.

Abhishek captioned his post stating, "Come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows @primevideoin @breatheamazon @nithyamenen @theamitsadh @saiyami @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @abundantiaent".

In a statement, Bachchan spoke about his first look by saying, "The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world."

Breathe: Into The Shadows also stars Amit Sadh reprising his role from the first season along with Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. The show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 10, 2020. 

