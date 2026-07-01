Breaking! Gaurav Khanna to join Kunal Kemmu's Alliance after Akansha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2? Here's what we know

To all the fans of Gaurav Khanna who were waiting to hear his side of the story. Your wish has been granted. Read on to know more.

DNA India brings you the biggest news. As Akansha Chamola is making headlines in Lock Upp 2, her estranged husband, reality and TV star Gaurav Khanna, will now be joining Alliance. The first season of the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show, streaming on Prime Video, is giving tough competition to Netflix's established franchise. Akansha is the major highlight of the Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh show. In the premiere episode, Akansha gave her secret away that she's getting divorced, and they've been living separately. Since then, GK fans have been curious to know his side of the story. They want to know what he has to say about this big shocker.

Will Gaurav Khanna join Alliance?

As per the information we got, Gaurav has been approached for Alliance. He's yet to confirm. However, with the anticipation and GK's impressive track record with Bigg Boss and MasterChef India, Gaurav has no reason to decline this offer. Also, Gaurav knows that his fans are waiting for his version of the story. So he'll honour his fans' love and will now back out from the offer.

Watch host Kunal Kemmu on Alliance, Golmaal 5, Dhurandhar

Not only Gaurav, but Sohail Khan will also enter Alliance



At present, Ravi Kishan has taken a voluntary exit from the show due to his professional commitments towards his constituency of Gorakhpur. After his exit, another contestant is expected to exit from the show due to weak performance. This will create room for two more contestants. Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, has confirmed participating in the show. He's expected to join the others this weekend or next week. Currently, Rivaa Kishan, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming, Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera, Mini Mathur, and Nikhil Chinapa are competing in the game for the ultimate glory. Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.