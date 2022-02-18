Breaking! Actress Kavya Thapar arrested for drunk driving and abusing cop

'Tatkal' and 'Market Raja MBBS' actress Kavya Thapar was arrested by Mumbai police for drunk driving and abusing a cop. As per the tweet of ANI, the Juhu police official stated, "Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested and sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning."

Kavya Thapar is predominately working in Tamil and Telugu cinema.