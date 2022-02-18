Search icon
Breaking! Actress Kavya Thapar arrested for drunk driving and abusing cop

The Juhu police official stated that actress Kavya Thapar was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

'Tatkal' and 'Market Raja MBBS' actress Kavya Thapar was arrested by Mumbai police for drunk driving and abusing a cop. As per the tweet of ANI, the Juhu police official stated, "Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested and sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning."

Here's the tweet

Kavya Thapar is predominately working in Tamil and Telugu cinema. 

