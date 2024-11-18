Saurav Gurjar shared his side of the story and revealed that Kapil Sharma had made a joke about his personality during the segment called "Post ka post-mortem."

Kapil Sharma and his show have found themselves at the center of controversy once again. This time, the popular comedian has been criticised by actor and wrestler Saurav Gurjar.

In a recent YouTube podcast called The Rich, Saurav Gurjar shared his side of the story and revealed that Kapil Sharma had made a joke at his expense during the segment called "Post ka post-mortem." Kapil had shown a picture of Saurav alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor and read out some comments that seemed to mock him.

Saurav, however, clarified in the podcast that the comments Kapil read were fabricated. He said, "We all believe that all the comments that Kapil reads out in the picture are true and real... But that is not the case. There was a picture of me and Ranbir... He read the B M BABLU comment, and made a joke about my personality, when I got to know about it, I didn’t like that.”

He further mentioned, “I went back to the picture to see the comment and couldn’t find it. When I called it out at that time, Kapil’s team started writing those comments, but one can see the time and date when that it made. I didn’t like the whole thing and using fake comments just for laughs.”

The recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Navjot Singh Sidhu. In the teaser, former cricketer and commentator occupies the throne. Archana Puran Singh ran towards Kapil Sharma and said, "Kapil, tell Sardar sahab to get off my seat. He’s taken over my spot." It is then revealed that Navjot has come to the show as a guest with his wife Navjot Kaur. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife and former actress Geeta Basra will also be seen as the guests.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was a part of Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show from 2013 to 2019. However, he was removed after his comments on the Pulwama attack. After the attack, Sidhu had said to the media, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." Just a day after his comments, Navjot was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.