Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Television

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

This actress who belongs to a conservative Muslim family got married in a traditional Hindu family.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...
Image credit: Instagram
You might be wondering who this actress is. Well, once you hear her name, you'll probably say you're a fan of hers too. She is none other than Aamna Sharif, who played Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" and has acted in several hit serials. Let's dive into details about Aamna Sharif's career, love life, husband, and family.

Aamna Sharif was born on July 16, 1982. She gained fame from her serial Kahin To Hoga. She is originally from Mumbai, where she completed her education in Bandra. Aamna began her acting career in 2003. While Aamna Sharif was still in college, she started receiving offers to model for various brands.

From the beginning, she was quite attractive and stood out for her personality. This led her to pursue modeling, and she also explored new career options by working in music videos.

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms was creating a show called Kahin To Hoga and was looking for a fresh and beautiful face to cast. Aamna Sharif perfectly fit the bill. She starred alongside Rajeev Khandelwal in the show. Later, Aamna Sharif worked in several hit serials such as Kahin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum, Kavvyanjali, Karm Apna Apna, Honge Judaa Na Hum, and Ek Thi Nayika.

However, in 2019, she made a remarkable comeback with a negative role in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor, where she played the character of Komolika Chaubey.

Aamna Sharif comes from a Muslim family; her father is Indian, while her mother is of Persian and Bahraini descent. Aamna married a Hindu, and it is said that after her marriage, she has embraced Hindu traditions as well. She observes Karva Chauth for her husband and they also celebrate Eid together as a couple.

