Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Often in the news for her quirky fashion and bold style, Uorfi, also known as Urfi Javed is making headlines this time for a completely different reason. Her latest photos and videos have left fans shocked, as her face appears bruised and swollen with visible blood marks.

But there’s no need to worry, this isn’t the result of an accident or controversy, but rather the mischief of her beloved pet cat.

Urfi recently shared a few Instagram stories showing injury marks on her face, especially a deep scratch and swelling under her eye. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Cat parents, can you relate? I was just sitting on the sofa and suddenly my cat scratched me (by mistake).” The injury was caused by her cat’s nails, who probably got a little too playful.

She also posted a video where she zoomed in on the scratch under her eye, showing the claw marks and swelling clearly. Despite the injury, Urfi was smiling and presenting it in a light-hearted way, though fans were understandably concerned seeing her condition.

‘Scolding the Cat’ Video Goes Viral

The funniest part came when Urfi shared another clip of her cat’s caretaker gently scolding the pet. The caretaker was heard saying, “Why did you scratch Urfi?” while Urfi laughed in the background and recorded the whole moment. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “This cat is a devil.”