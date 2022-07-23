'Blood was coming out of his eyes': Aasif Sheikh on Deepesh Bhan's shocking death after suffering brain hemorrhage

Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

Deepesh Bhan, an actor from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, died early on Saturday morning while playing cricket. Since the beginning of the show, Bhan has portrayed Malkhan. Bhan experienced a brain hamorrhage, according to his co-star Aasif Sheikh. According to Sheikh, Bhan stopped to play cricket in the Dahisar building's compound before heading to the gym around seven in the morning.

“He bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while and fell down. He never got up,” Sheikh told HindustanTimes.

He added, “There was blood coming out of his eyes, it’s a clear sign of brain haemorrhage. The doctor said it’s a sure shot of brain haemorrhage. He must have not eaten anything in the morning, then while playing cricket bhaga hoga, blood pressure shoot up hogaya hoga. He immediately fell down. After 40, you should slow down a little bit and not exert yourself too much.”

He also said, “He was such a hyper (active) boy. He always used to make reels on set. I don’t know ab kaam kaise karenge. It’s going to be a tough time for all of us.”

Shubhangi Atree, who played his co-star in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, provided details of his final moments.

In a conversation with etimes, Shubhangi said, “I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground.” When asked if he had complained of any health issues, she replied, “No, he was fine, he was playing cricket and was on the ground today morning.”

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.